@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls can you attempt to ride the Pegasus from your find greater steed even if you don’t have a saddle?
DM is arguing that you need specifically the exotic saddle so until you get one you can’t ride the Pegasus.
Does that make sense to you?
— ilCastoro (@castoro_curioso) October 11, 2020
The Find Greater Steed spell in D&D summons a spirit that can take various forms, including that of a flying mount. The spell doesn't require you to have a saddle of any type to enjoy the use of your magical steed. #DnD https://t.co/GWWCHb312M
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2020