#DnD How would you rule it?

PC puts NPC into death saves with Sword of Wounding. At the start of NPC turn, 2 things happen:

– NPC rolls death saves.

– NPC takes wound damage.

Normally fine. Roll death save, take death save from wound.

NPC rolls 20, heals 1 HP.

Order of ops? pic.twitter.com/jN42NZspyQ

— ThinkDM.org (@ThinkingDM) April 20, 2020