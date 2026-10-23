How would you rule it? PC puts NPC into death saves with Sword of Wounding. At the start of NPC turn, 2 things happen:

2 thoughts on “How would you rule it? PC puts NPC into death saves with Sword of Wounding. At the start of NPC turn, 2 things happen:

  1. Aurora Stormchild says:

    Technically, the NPC cannot benefit from the natural 20 roll on the death save, as damage dealt by the sword of wounding can only be healed by a short or long rest. Since the final damage was caused by the sword, the only way for the NPC to stabilise is by making three death saves, ignoring the 1hp gain from any 20s`

    Reply
    • Ben Reilly says:

      Well, this is almost correct, except that there’s no way to tell from this description that the Sword of Wounding was in fact the last source of damage, and also that any damage the NPC took from the other PCs could be healed just fine.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.