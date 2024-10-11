Shield of Faith requires a bonus action to cast but paladins and clerics…

@JeremyECrawford D&D question: Shield of Faith requires a bonus action to cast, but paladins&clerics in the PHB don't get a bonus action — — Noëlle Anthony (@noellejoyeuse) August 27, 2016

A spell/feature that can be used as a bonus action gives you the ability to take such an action (see PH, 189). #DnD https://t.co/DS2fJ9Kb6H — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 27, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @noellejoyeuse is there a reason RAW isn't "you always have a bonus action but just nothing to spend it on?" — Joran Dox (@NightFantomJ2) August 27, 2016