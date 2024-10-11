Shield of Faith requires a bonus action to cast but paladins and clerics…

@JeremyECrawford D&D question: Shield of Faith requires a bonus action to cast, but paladins&clerics in the PHB don't get a bonus action —
— Noëlle Anthony (@noellejoyeuse) August 27, 2016
A spell/feature that can be used as a bonus action gives you the ability to take such an action (see PH, 189). #DnD https://t.co/DS2fJ9Kb6H
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 27, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @noellejoyeuse is there a reason RAW isn't "you always have a bonus action but just nothing to spend it on?"
— Joran Dox (@NightFantomJ2) August 27, 2016
We don't want play slowed: "What should I do with my bonus action?" You have one to use or you don't. #DnD https://t.co/4F9LY3v1v8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 27, 2016