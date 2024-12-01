@JeremyECrawford How does Animate Objects not effectively create 10 flying daggers for 10 rounds? Possibly 100 attacks as a bonus action?
— Jeff Sorensen (@DelugeIA) May 1, 2016
@DelugeIAHow does Animate Objects not effectively create 10 flying daggers for 10 rounds? Possibly 100 attacks as a bonus action? Animate objects can, indeed, animate ten daggers!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 25, 2016
Lets say these daggers we’re cast in silver or adamantine. Would they retain the characteristics of these metals for example negate damage resitance and auto crit on hit(adamantine)?:
Another example would be, if these daggers we’re instead coins or pebbles made of the two materials, would the same apply?
