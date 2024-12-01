How does Animate Objects not effectively create 10 flying daggers for 10 rounds?

One thought on “How does Animate Objects not effectively create 10 flying daggers for 10 rounds?

  1. Martych says:

    Lets say these daggers we’re cast in silver or adamantine. Would they retain the characteristics of these metals for example negate damage resitance and auto crit on hit(adamantine)?:
    Another example would be, if these daggers we’re instead coins or pebbles made of the two materials, would the same apply?

    Damage Resistance Cold; Bludgeoning, Piercing, And Slashing From Nonmagical Attacks That Aren’t Silvered

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.