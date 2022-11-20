Scorching Ray vs Displacement

@JeremyECrawford pic.twitter.com/tUDL75r7SU
— Keith (@Glytched)
Attacks aren't simultaneous unless a special feature says they are. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford)
The "instant" part made me question if it was or not, aren't all attack rolls made at the same time?
— Keith (@Glytched)
Attack rolls are sequential, not simultaneous, unless a special feature, spell, magic item, or other effect says otherwise. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford)