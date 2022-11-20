@Gregtito Could a Sorcerer use Subtle Spell metamagic to cast while polymorphed, assuming the spell only requires V and/or S and not M?
The polymorph spell prevents a transformed creature from casting spells. #DnD https://t.co/k7y5VqpqgM
One thought on “Could a Sorcerer use Subtle Spell metamagic to cast while polymorphed?”
“Unless its new form allows it.” I would say that the problem here is that Spellcasting is a Class Feature and is lost during Polymorph.