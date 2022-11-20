D&D Dragonlance Campaign book flip through!

Alright everyone. Knights of Solamnia, grab your lances. We are off to fight Takhisis and her draconian armies, just in time to get home to the Inn of the Last Home and have some of Otik’s spiced potatoes. #dnd pic.twitter.com/wR7F7mrawB

We things to get out of the way:

1. This is a first look. I have not opened the books yet. We’ll see it together for the first time and I’ll highlight what seems cool to me. Like that big box does.

2. These review copies were provided by @Wizards_DnD.

3. I am excite. pic.twitter.com/BLXFwKCdH5

— NewbieDM (@newbiedm) November 19, 2022