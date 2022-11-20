D&D Dragonlance Campaign book flip through!

Alright everyone. Knights of Solamnia, grab your lances. We are off to fight Takhisis and her draconian armies, just in time to get home to the Inn of the Last Home and have some of Otik’s spiced potatoes. #dnd pic.twitter.com/wR7F7mrawB
We things to get out of the way:
1. This is a first look. I have not opened the books yet. We’ll see it together for the first time and I’ll highlight what seems cool to me. Like that big box does.
2. These review copies were provided by @Wizards_DnD.
3. I am excite. pic.twitter.com/BLXFwKCdH5
Alright. Let’s start with the standard cover book. Here are the credits. The Dragonlance OGs are thanked. pic.twitter.com/t6Wtz6y4C1
This art is great. Much more evocative than I expected based on some preview art, of I’m being honest. pic.twitter.com/EGm3hwvf47
Your Dragonlance table of contents. This is most certainly not a campaign setting book—but we knew this. pic.twitter.com/6pogMcAI8R
Alright. The time period is the beginning of the war of the lance. If there’s just gonna be one DL product, then this is the right choice. There’s no other time period like the WotL period. IMHO. pic.twitter.com/dF0P4Qm3Xb
My man. pic.twitter.com/HHg18AXg2v
We’re in 351 AC. War rages. pic.twitter.com/DcFlVPoEMY
They go a little into life in Ansalon. Enough to get a game going. pic.twitter.com/P4Gn9VcsL3
The book highlights two organizations. You know the ones. pic.twitter.com/HN3hmuSusP
Feats for both those orgs. pic.twitter.com/qoXeKBR25p
The world is left up to you, DMs! No mention of past products that can help fill gaps. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/ugyAeZygj0
Alright, the adventure starts like other 5e advs, a flowchart, pronunciation guides, etc. pic.twitter.com/EXxuTfXREq
So after gods, coins, languages and a bit of history, we get into characters. Nice art! pic.twitter.com/welQbgHQve
Tons of elves.
Hey, quick joke for my spanish speaking friends…
¿Los Kagonestis cagarán mucho en el bosque?
I’ll show myself out. pic.twitter.com/IqFFTmhKZi
Ahh. Here’s the door to non-Krynnian races. pic.twitter.com/mMHOUXTdM5
Kender. Created mystically from gnomes. No thievery in the stat blocks. pic.twitter.com/evkXmFAGVc
Regional maps are pretty. pic.twitter.com/oSKsWDue4J
Oooh. Color battlemaps. pic.twitter.com/Y2ZsYM235n
This looks like a @schley piece. pic.twitter.com/EEHvpCrZWD
Ooh. Handy chart for traveling rough terrain. pic.twitter.com/NSH6ALSMrH
