Sage advice: Delay explained!

Master Jeremy released the August installment of Sage Advice.
Official Answers for the our favourite edition of the best game ever made.

You can find answer on:

  • Delay is totally explained
  • Does Archery work with thrown weapons?
  • Monk versatile weapons
  • Are unarmed strikes  finesse weapons?
  • Sentinel feat
  • Rope trick extradimensional space
  • Goodberry
  • Concentration during Polymorph

Here the link:

http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/news/rules-answers-august-2015

You can also download official Sage Advice Compendium 1.02:

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/SA_Compendium_1.02.pdf

Have fun.

 

 

