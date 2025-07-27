Sage advice: Delay explained!

Adventurers!

Master Jeremy released the August installment of Sage Advice.

Official Answers for the our favourite edition of the best game ever made.

You can find answer on:

Delay is totally explained

is totally explained Does Archery work with thrown weapons?

work with weapons? Monk versatile weapons

versatile weapons Are unarmed strikes finesse weapons?

finesse weapons? Sentinel feat

feat Rope trick extradimensional space

extradimensional space Goodberry

Concentration during Polymorph

Here the link:

http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/news/rules-answers-august-2015

You can also download official Sage Advice Compendium 1.02:

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/SA_Compendium_1.02.pdf

Have fun.