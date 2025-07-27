Sage advice: Delay explained!

Master Jeremy released the August installment of Sage Advice.
Official Answers for the our favourite edition of the best game ever made.
You can find answer on:
- Delay is totally explained
- Does Archery work with thrown weapons?
- Monk versatile weapons
- Are unarmed strikes finesse weapons?
- Sentinel feat
- Rope trick extradimensional space
- Goodberry
- Concentration during Polymorph
Here the link:
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/news/rules-answers-august-2015
You can also download official Sage Advice Compendium 1.02:
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/SA_Compendium_1.02.pdf
Have fun.