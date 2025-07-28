@ChrisPerkinsDnD Running a game with the Starter set. Only played Pathfinder before. Any advice? Encouragement? Prophesies of doooooom?
— Faye Polson (@REactionFaye) July 30, 2015
LOST MINE OF PHANDELVER is very DM-friendly. The adventure practically runs itself. You can't go wrong with goblins. https://t.co/Bw7sZeypV5
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 30, 2015
One thought on “Running Starter set advice”
While D&D 5e goblins aren’t like Pathinder goblins (an unparalleled delight all their own), but a little hint of PF won’t hurt.