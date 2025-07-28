Can Sorcerer use multiple Metamagic on spells?

@JeremyECrawford Metamagic rules state you can't use multiple Metamagic options on a single spell. Can you use one option, multiple times?
— Revenant_Fury (@Revenant_Fury) August 7, 2015
The intent is that a sorcerer can use a Metamagic option once with a spell, not the same option more than once. https://t.co/7iofA0d62k
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 7, 2015
But in the case of extended spell, can it extended until the 24h limit obout the metamagic?