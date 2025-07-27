Sneak Attack against undead

@JeremyECrawford probably get this a lot but can a rogue get sneak attack damage against undead as long as it meets all requirements?
— pickled pisces (@pickled_pisces) August 7, 2015
Yep, Sneak Attack works against undead. https://t.co/9dLEDobIYl
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 7, 2015
@pickled_piscesThanks for the fast reply. Soon I will be taking a group of newbies into Ravenloft (original 1st ed) #strahdbites Ravenloft (I6) is my favorite adventure. Have fun!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 7, 2015