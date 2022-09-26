Reading about the mending affinity feat from Tal’Dorei and I found a cheese! Paladin using lay on hands for 1 hitpoint. it could heal a player for an extra prof mod*number of lay on hands points. Essentially paladins would 0-full a party member easily. Too broken? Eh, that’s a little wonky, but not totally game breaking. I’d probably (as the DM) put a minimum to the number of HP they’d have to heal them with Lay on Hands for it to trigger.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 4, 2018