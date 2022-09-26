Do all people refer to mugs as tankards or is this just a tavern thing?

?

This is probably the most pedantic thing I’ve ever asked of you @TheEdVerse, but it’s been bugging me for a while.

Do all people in your setting refer to mugs as tankards or is this just a tavern thing? And is there a Realmsian word for mugs?No. Tankards are "tankards," and mugs are "mugs," in the Realms. [And a mug without a handle is a "cup."]

If your mug is double-height and (the important part) has a lid that can be flipped up out of the way or down over the interior, it's a tankard.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 3, 2021