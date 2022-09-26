The warrior drew his sword and grimly smiled
Know that I’ve come this long and windy way
Not to parley and with soft lies be beguiled
But to fight you, and win, so your bones shall heaped here stay
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 27, 2022
The lich strolled coldly through her castle
Through rooms and passages dark deserted and still
For the house monsters cowered and hid and gave no hassle
For a lich may walk wherever she will
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 28, 2022
There is a deep pool where lie drowned gold crowns seven
Once a day sunlight lances to set them glimmering
Beneath the lazily swimming alevin
Seven dead kings sleep, bones and raiment shimmering
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2022