The warrior drew his sword and grimly smiled

Know that I’ve come this long and windy way

Not to parley and with soft lies be beguiled

But to fight you, and win, so your bones shall heaped here stay — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 27, 2022

The lich strolled coldly through her castle

Through rooms and passages dark deserted and still

For the house monsters cowered and hid and gave no hassle

For a lich may walk wherever she will — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 28, 2022