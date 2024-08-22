Ranger’s Companion HP and ST

@TreyMcKnight1Ranger gets Beast Companion Wolf @ 3rd. How many hp does it have?

Does ranger Prof bonus add to all 6 saves? It would have 12 hit points (since 4 x 3 is more than its normal 11). — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) February 18, 2015

@TreyMcKnight1 And you add your proficiency bonus only to the saving throws that it is already proficient in. In the wolf’s case, none. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) February 18, 2015

Sage Advice: if you are looking for a full Beast Master Ranger List of Animal Companions you can find here: http://goo.gl/db4QZB