If your PC’s philosophy differs from the rest of the group do you roll up a new one, conform to the group or see how much you can get away with behind their backs? Don't be a menace to your own group. I've had people who try to split the group and someone's character dies and people get pissed. It's a team game, play nice with other kids in the sandbox. That said, don't let that get in the way of a great character.

— WI_DnDSupport (@dndsupport) December 7, 2020