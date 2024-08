@Nick_ZOMZhey man quick question I’m sure you get a lot. Do spells w/ attack rolls crit on a nat 20 in D&D 5e? Yes; we specifically worded attack rolls and critical hits to work with spell attacks. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) February 18, 2015

Sage Advice: If you want to add gritty flavour to your criticals there’s a Lingering Injuries Table in the Dungeon Master Guide p.272, that describes different effect from a critical hit like losing an eye, broke ribs, horrible scar…