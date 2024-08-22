@nirvanstryder @JeremyECrawford @mikemearlsDown Time allows learn a tool/language. Can u learn One skill, weapon, armor type ie chain shirt? Nope. Downtime training can't be used for weapons, armor, or skills unless the DM rules it so.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) February 14, 2015
One thought on “Downtime training”
