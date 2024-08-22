One thought on “Downtime training

  1. Steve says:

    Sneak Attack: The attack must use a finesse or a ranged weapon. Can you make a Ranged Sneak Attack with a Melee Weapon with the special Property of Ranged that is not a Finesse Weapon? Handaxe, Javelin, etc…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.