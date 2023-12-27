Does Archery fighting style affects weapons with the thrown property?

@atkinsonnathanj Archery fighting style only affects weapons under ranged cat. on p149 phb, not weapons with the thrown property? This RAW?
That’s correct. A melee weapon with the thrown property is still a melee weapon when you throw it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2015
Seems odd to me, why wouldn’t have a “range”?
Smart Laduger
It’s a weapon propriety. EX you can use a rifle as a stick to hit enemies but is not intended as a melee weapon.
What is RAW? also … I’ve seen IIRC … what are these codes? 🙂 Thanks
Epic Michele
here Master Jeremy explain to you RAW, RAI and RAF https://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/philosophy-behind-rules-and-rulings
many thanks, what about IIRC?
If I Remember(/Recall) Correctly