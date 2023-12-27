Twin and War Caster have always been different enough to have unique rulings

One thought on “Twin and War Caster have always been different enough to have unique rulings

  1. Dimitris670 says:

    For an easy example, twin doesn’t work for magic missles but war caster does provided they have a single target

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.