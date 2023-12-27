Warlock with pseudodragon/imp familiar, can a 40lb halfling ride/be carried?

@ScottManwell5e Lock w/pseudo Drgn/imp familiar(6 str,90lb carry cap)can a 40lb halfling ride/be carried?imp inviso mechanic carry over? A mount must be at least one size larger than its rider. The MM clarifies that the imp's invisibility applies to equipment. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2014

@ScottManwellThx Jeremy! Does the 1 size larger apply to if the psuedo dragon picks the halfling up in it’s claws instead of “mounting”? A pseudodragon has a carrying capacity of 45 lb. A halfling plus gear weighs more than that. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2014