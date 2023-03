@JeremyECrawford Hey! Question can you target an enemy with the spell Meld into Stone? Example: pushing them into a wall of a dungeon. If so how would you rule it?

Meld into Stone affects only the caster and the stone the caster touches. If a spell allows you to target others, it defines for you whom you can target. #DnD https://t.co/opikqnANN4

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018