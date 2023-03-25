How Illusionist malleable illusions ability interacts with Simulacrum?

@JeremyECrawford I’m trying out an illusion school wizard and was wondering how their malleable illusions ability interacts with simulacrum? Also, does malleable illusions work on illusion spells replicated via wish? #DnD
— Jimothy (@JimothyVS) January 22, 2018
Some spells, like minor illusion and mirage arcane, create illusions with perceivable attributes that you set: a blue chair, a lion's roar, etc. Malleable Illusions lets you tweak those characteristics. A spell like simulacrum doesn't contain such changeable characteristics. #DnD https://t.co/LqweLg244T
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 23, 2018