What happens if you are hidden and you cast with Subtle Spell a spell that involves a saving throw?

@JeremyECrawford Unseen Attackers (PH, 194–5): works with attack rolls if you are hidden.

But what happens, if you are an hidden Sorcerer with Subtle Spell, and you cast a spell that involves a saving throw? Are you still hidden? Can you cast an hidden Fireball or Charm Person?

— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) January 12, 2018