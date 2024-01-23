@JeremyECrawford @matthewmercer question about the echo knight, can you switch places with the echo if you are using the echo avatar feature?

The intent is that you can't do anything with the Echo Knight's echo while using Echo Avatar, other than scout with it. The text stating that intent is mysteriously missing from the book. We'll fix it in a future printing! Sorry about the confusion. #DnD https://t.co/AZXJGZUYLw

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 23, 2020