@JeremyECrawford @matthewmercer question about the echo knight, can you switch places with the echo if you are using the echo avatar feature?
— Naif's quarantined clone (@megabeatz98) March 23, 2020
The intent is that you can't do anything with the Echo Knight's echo while using Echo Avatar, other than scout with it. The text stating that intent is mysteriously missing from the book. We'll fix it in a future printing! Sorry about the confusion. #DnD https://t.co/AZXJGZUYLw
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 23, 2020
The description of the ability states that the echo disapears if its further than 30 feet away at tend of of your turn , which in combat is 6 secods doesnt that mean u quicky stop using the avatar feature and swap before it disapears ?