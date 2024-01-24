@Plaguescarred @mikemearlsHola gents! Quick question, does Discipline of Life works on Goodberry granting every goodberry additional HP? I would allow it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 10, 2014
@Plaguescarred @mikemearlsAnd could you eat more than one berry with the same action even if It says one berry and it nourrish you? The intent for the spell is only one berry per action.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 12, 2014
One thought on “Does Discipline of Life works on Goodberry granting every goodberry additional HP?”