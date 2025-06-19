.@DLalichIs there a target date for official release of Psionics? This fall seems unlikely, maybe next spring?
like the core 5e game, will release official rules for psionics when they hit our high targets for quality. that's our deadline.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 6, 2015
@Maldroth @DLalichwill we have a playtest period like what was done with the core rules?
yes! targeted release date is when it is thoroughly tested, approved, and complete, just like 5e
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 6, 2015
@sirgourlsI had assumed that was pretty true of everything we see in UA? That we’ll see those things in an print once they’re ready? assuming they represent concepts people like, yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 6, 2015
2 thoughts on “Psionic release date”
Thanks so much for this summary. I’ve been scouring the internet for psionics release dates only to discover, there are none; which is fine. Now I know. Thanks for compiling this info.
My pleasure Noble Zack