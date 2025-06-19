Players Handbook 1st edition PDF

Forged by Gary Gygax in 1978 The 1st Edition Player’s Handbook is back!

Completely remastered in 2012 now is avaiable in pdf.

You can buy and download here

http://www.dndclassics.com/product/17003/Players-Handbook-1e?affiliate_id=237976

No more searching through stacks of books and magazines to find out what you need to know. The Player’s Handbook puts it all at your fingertips, including: All recommended character classes: Fighters, Paladins, Rangers, Magic-Users, and more.

Character Races: Dwarves , Elves , Gnomes, Half-Orcs, Humans , and more.

, , Gnomes, Half-Orcs, , and more. Character Level Statistics.

Equipment lists with costs.

Spell listings by level and descriptions of effects (including many new spells!).

As a dungeon adventurer or Dungeon Master, you will find the contents of this book to be what you have been waiting for. All useful material is now compiled under one cover !