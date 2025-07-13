Psionic Order

@mikemearls Any luck with adding an Order that delves with warping etc. Kind like 4e? One of my old charcters/npcs revolved around that.
— Alex G. (@krolbrien12) July 8, 2015
@krolbrien12 that might be something you see under the immortal
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015
@krolbrien12unfortunately the current Immortal does not have time warping dimension capabilities only body enhancing features. 🙁
oh, thought you meant stuff like bodily transformation – yes, I think we'll have something along those lines
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015
@scatterbreakThe Mystic is a fun build, but Orders maybe feel too siloed. Are you considering opening some Disciplines to multiple Orders? yes, i think we'll have some core abilities that anyone can take
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015