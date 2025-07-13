Psionic Order

@mikemearls Any luck with adding an Order that delves with warping etc. Kind like 4e? One of my old charcters/npcs revolved around that. — Alex G. (@krolbrien12) July 8, 2015

@krolbrien12 that might be something you see under the immortal — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015

@krolbrien12unfortunately the current Immortal does not have time warping dimension capabilities only body enhancing features. 🙁

oh, thought you meant stuff like bodily transformation – yes, I think we'll have something along those lines — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015