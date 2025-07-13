Rage of Demons revealed! Kings, Lords, Queen and Prince

So what’s Rage of Demons about? Imagine of Cthulhu woke up in the Underdark and there were eight of him. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015

Madness is a fate worse than death #rageofdemons pic.twitter.com/Ver4uGHLj7 — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015

He will give you everything you want and far more. #rageofdemons pic.twitter.com/35wY3XrtYn — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015

Her domain will be built on the world’s ruin. #rageofdemons pic.twitter.com/oCvrNokwim — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015

There are but two paths: kill or be killed. #rageofdemons pic.twitter.com/475ZWaTrDP — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015

Eight Cthulhus—that’s the name of the demon lords’ band! https://t.co/9JYVo4HIw0 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 1, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Will they be touring after the release of Rage of Demons?! — Patrick (@pnpilgrim75) August 1, 2015