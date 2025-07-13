Rage of Demons revealed! Kings, Lords, Queen and Prince

So what’s Rage of Demons about? Imagine of Cthulhu woke up in the Underdark and there were eight of him.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015
Demons are coming…. pic.twitter.com/Eq2v1hEPQE
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015
Madness is a fate worse than death #rageofdemons pic.twitter.com/Ver4uGHLj7
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015
Even death offers no escape. #rageofdemons pic.twitter.com/auWHDrUGsH
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015
He will give you everything you want and far more. #rageofdemons pic.twitter.com/35wY3XrtYn
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015
In the end, we are all beasts. #rageofdemons pic.twitter.com/RuDlIBCphI
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015
Her domain will be built on the world’s ruin. #rageofdemons pic.twitter.com/oCvrNokwim
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015
Madness is your only salvation. #rageofdemons pic.twitter.com/jcUBUTy9E5
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015
There are but two paths: kill or be killed. #rageofdemons pic.twitter.com/475ZWaTrDP
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2015
Eight Cthulhus—that’s the name of the demon lords’ band! https://t.co/9JYVo4HIw0
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 1, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Will they be touring after the release of Rage of Demons?!
— Patrick (@pnpilgrim75) August 1, 2015
If you see an Eight Cthulhus concert in your area, run! The demon lords dine on the audience at the end of the show. https://t.co/aoJCYas61q
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 1, 2015