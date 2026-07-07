@JeremyECrawford Please clarify for rangers selecting humanoid favored enemies, they only get 1 language, even though 2 races, correct?
— Kingston Nexus (@kingstonnexus) March 13, 2016
Favored Enemy gives a ranger one language at 1st, 6th, and 14th level. #DnD https://t.co/lwK0jSX7on
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2016
4 thoughts on “Please clarify for rangers selecting humanoid favored enemies”
For Revised Ranger RAW it looks like all humanoids can be selected as a favored enemy. Is that really the intent? I know it’s still UA and not official but that seems pretty over powered
That’s right. They’re trying to make the Ranger more powerful in the UA, to make up for what it lacks in the PHB.
Personally I feel it is a bit powerful to get ALL humanoids as a favored enemy. It feels like one of those you can’t afford to not pick. Not very 5e feel, y’know? So I’m hoping it might be cleared up in future versions of the Ranger in the UA, if not in the Xanathar’s Guide.
Not overpowered when you consider that some other abilities of other classes are not limited by type. ie Paladin’s Smite and Auras are effective against all creatures. The Cleric’s Nature Domains resistance to acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder is not from one type of creature but from any source.
Not overpowered when you consider that some other abilities of other classes are not limited by type. ie Paladin’s Smite and Auras are effective against all creatures. The Cleric’s Nature Domains resistance to acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder is not from one type of creature but from any source.