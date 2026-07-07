If a PC becomes undead, can resurrection work if the undead PC is killed?

@JeremyECrawford Hey JC, if a PC dies and becomes undead, can resurrection work if the undead PC is killed? or must use true resurrection? — Jason Pesch (@Dvergr76) March 14, 2016

True resurrection and wish are the main ways to restore a person who has been damned by undeath. #DnD https://t.co/jvnNEDB33c — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Dvergr76 I don't think reincarnate says "doesn't work on undead" like the others do. — James Endicott (@o76923) March 21, 2016