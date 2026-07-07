@robynkozWhat would you consider an ideal Armor Class
gap between PCs in a party for fun and interesting combat? (lvl 8ish) #DnD #Dnd5e my group now has about a 6 point gap w/o wizard using shield, etc.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 21, 2016
@robynkozWhat would you consider an ideal Armor Class
gap between PCs in a party for fun and interesting combat? (lvl 8ish) #DnD #Dnd5e my group now has about a 6 point gap w/o wizard using shield, etc.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 21, 2016
One thought on “What would you consider an ideal AC gap between Party vs Monsters?”
Isn’t this question about the AC of party members, not monsters? (The gap between the lowest AC and highest AC.)