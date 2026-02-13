@mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD Players readying actions outside combat? My players often ready fireball "for when they see something hostile."
— Jonathan C. (@SpeedboatJones)
Nice try. They can only use the Ready action in combat. https://t.co/IAoQBsIF2w
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD)
@ChrisPerkinsDnD huh interesting
what if its a situation where they EXPECT to go into combat and want 2 be ready in case something happens
— See Me In D&D (@mAcChaos)
Just because the players *say* their characters are ready doesn't mean they are. That's what initiative is for. https://t.co/Cskz59hlzw
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD)
Ready requires action and concentration – group would need to move slowly, any disturbance could lose spell. https://t.co/otwo7vUNe3
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls)
@ZarconistPreist @SpeedboatJones @ChrisPerkinsDnDWait If you ready a spell and dont use it isnt the slot lost? not 100% sure – not sure if that was clarified in later printings (got a 1st print here)
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls)