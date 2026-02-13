@mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD Players readying actions outside combat? My players often ready fireball "for when they see something hostile."

Nice try. They can only use the Ready action in combat.

@ChrisPerkinsDnD huh interesting what if its a situation where they EXPECT to go into combat and want 2 be ready in case something happens

