Can I use Suggestion spell to ask someone to hurt itself?

@mikemearls Suggestion spell: Can't ask some1 to directly hurt themselves, but if I say walk forward and there happens to be a lava pit…? — The Salty DM (@TheSaltyDM) January 14, 2016

The creature would have to be unaware of the lava. It can avoid actions with obvious, dangerous results. https://t.co/VFPhAp1IDu — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 14, 2016

@mikemearls What if you also made a successful Persuasion check to convince the creature that you'd just given it immunity to fire? — Dee Pennyway (@DPennyway) January 14, 2016