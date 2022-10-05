Comment from discussion [Spoilers E106]Question: Pick one of your children, which is your favorite Vestige?
Meaningless rambling: Loved the book! Running a one shot tomorrow to introduce some people who have never played DnD to the game.
The PCs will be a group working for the Ozmit Winds Trading Company to investigate a missing caravan train somewhere along the Silvercut Roadway, and to retrieve a client’s priceless family heirloom that was part of that train, an amulet consisting of a large, flawless emerald beset in a silver chain. They will discover that a group of cultists following the Lord of Hells has stolen the amulet, for some unknown reason…Ooooooof! Hrmm… honestly, I’m torn between Cabal’s Ruin and Condemner. I love the Magic-eating Cloak, but the utility of a spell-chucking Heavy Crossbow makes me think of a really cool assassin character who would wield it (and yes, it is meant to be a heavy crossbow… that’s a typo in the description). Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting AMA.
