Phantasmal Force & Mental Prison are considered visual illusions for the purpose of Truesight?

@JeremyECrawford Truesight lets you pierce/nullify illusion effects like the ones create by Phantasmal Force (in the mind of a creature) & Mental Prison (the target to perceive itself as being surrounded)? These spells are considered visual illusions for the purpose of Truesight?

A visible illusion is something illusory that you can see with your eyes. If an illusion is perceived only within someone's mind, that's not a visible illusion, even if the person thinks they're seeing it. #DnD https://t.co/oCacDg30p2

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 8, 2018