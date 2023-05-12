@JeremyECrawford
I apologize for my poor English.
If you make an attack as a bonus action,
can it be regarded as an attack action?
For example, when an attack was made as a bonus action on "two-weapon fighting", is "extra atack" of class feature applied to it?
— Cynthia@とらぷぐ (@Cynthia4292) February 2, 2018
The Attack action uses your action. An attack you make as part of a bonus action is something else entirely. #DnD https://t.co/K7QlLhPYC6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2018
I appreciate your kind response. My pleasure!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2018