@JeremyECrawford

If you make an attack as a bonus action,

can it be regarded as an attack action?

For example, when an attack was made as a bonus action on "two-weapon fighting", is "extra atack" of class feature applied to it?

— Cynthia@とらぷぐ (@Cynthia4292) February 2, 2018