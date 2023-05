@JeremyECrawford If you throw a melee weapon (Warhammer, Club, etc.) that does not have the Thrown property do you use STR or DEX?

Throwing something doesn’t give it the thrown property. That property, like other weapon properties, is inherent to the weapons that have it. Ranged weapon attacks use Dex., unless something like the thrown property says otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/aGGg2NcFnB

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018