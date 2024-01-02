@JeremyECrawford Observant Feat says +5 to passive Perception and passive Investigation. What is passive Investigation?

Passive Int. (Investigation) rarely applies. If it does, it uses the normal rules for passive checks (PH, 175). #DnD https://t.co/l6BvgPAVgt

@ActusRhesusthen what is the point of +5 to passive intelligence? The point is that you get +5 if the DM uses your passive Intelligence (Investigation) score.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 7, 2015