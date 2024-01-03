Can a creature use its Multiattack even if one or more of the attacks can’t occur?

Question about Multiattack, @JeremyECrawford: If a creature has a Multiattack that includes two attacks A and an attack B, and A has longer reach/range than B, can it use that Multiattack when its target is out of reach/range of attack B, or can it only use attack A once? #DnD Are you asking whether a creature can use its Multiattack even if one or more of the attacks can't occur?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 10, 2020
Yes, that’s correct. Or rather, specifically, I’m asking if it can do that if the Multiattack action is worded “Creature does X” and not “Creature can/may do X.” A monster can use its Multiattack even if one or more of its attacks have no chance of hitting.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 10, 2020