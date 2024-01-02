ERRATA Crossbow Expert (p. 165). The word “loaded” has been cut from the third benefit.

@pizzystrizzyquestion – why does crossbow expert specify that the bonus action requires a ‘loaded’ crossbow? That’s really flavor text. Assuming you have enough ammo, the first bullet of the feat enables you to easily load the weapon. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2014

@RSIxidor @pizzystrizzyDo you need two hands to load a hand crossbow? IE, could I have a shield or rapier in the other hand? I’d say you need at least one hand free to load the bolt. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2014



