Eldritch Blast: are the attacks resolved in parallel or sequence? Do you have to pick all the targets first before rolling?

Multiple attacks on the same turn aren't simultaneous, unless a feature or spell says otherwise.

Why can't sequential Eldritch Blasts be dispelled; while the caster is choosing targets of sequential blasts? Inconsistant! Counterspell (PH, 228) does work against eldritch blast.