Subtweeting Crawford here, but I honestly think 99% of my #dnd 5e rules questions stem from carrying 35 years worth of dnd rules in my head.

It’s a real mess in here folks. I often see rules interpretations and questions that have no foundation in a rule's text. When that happens, a ghost from a previous edition's rules is usually haunting the person and messing with how they read the current text.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 18, 2020