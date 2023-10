@JeremyECrawford Can the new metamagic option Seeking Spell be used on the Green Flame Blade cantrip's attack roll after a miss? Essentially giving you "optional" advantage?

The Seeking Spell metamagic option can be used with the attack roll of any spell.

Cantrips are spells, so Seeking Spell can be used with cantrips, such as Green-Flame Blade. #DnD https://t.co/KuJ6FAv93B

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 10, 2020