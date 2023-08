Thank you for the new version of Bloodhunter. Order of the lycan, do you have to be hybrid transformed to add the crimson rite to your unarmed strikes as a single weapon? or do you have to transform first and then apply the crimson rite? It’s a feature of the Hybrid Form, so you would need to be transformed to gain the benefit.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 27, 2020