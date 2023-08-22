If you multiclass from or to warlock with Blood Hunter can you choose a different patron?

DOWNLOAD The new BLOOD HUNTER

2 thoughts on “If you multiclass from or to warlock with Blood Hunter can you choose a different patron?

  1. orin says:

    when you multiclass with a blood hunter and warlock do you get the bonusses such as the pact boon or patron features

    Reply
  2. orin says:

    when you choose order of the profane soul and multiclass into a warlock do you get the bonus features such as pact boons and features

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.