I was curious if you multiclass from or to warlock with Blood hunter can you choose a different patron? I was just thinking of doing that and realized it never been specified. Unless I missed it and then I apologize. It has not been specified, but I might need to now with a question like this! I would think that patrons are jealous entities, so would prefer the patron be consistent between both classes. 😉 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 29, 2020

My inquiry to this was thinking more along the lines of a warlock makes a pact out of desperation and is found by the Blood Hunter orders and given the chance to repent thus a new contract is struck to atone like started with Fiend and Profane Soul with Hexblade(RQ) or Celestial Indeed! It could totally be doable, and makes for a nice, convoluted narrative. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 30, 2020