@JeremyECrawford Greetings! "Orcish Fury" from Xanathar's Guide is a bit confusing when it comes to crits. It's worded exactly like the Half-Orc "Savage Attacks" which adds one additional die, but it also mentions "Extra damage", like Sneak Attack does. Does it double on crit? pic.twitter.com/w2CSd44v5B
— Blooey (@MarkleHat) February 17, 2018
When you score a critical hit, you get to roll the attack's damage dice an additional time. If the attack involves extra dice—from a feature like Orcish Fury or Sneak Attack—you roll those an additional time too. #DnD https://t.co/xqrbUDkulN
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 17, 2018