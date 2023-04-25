@JeremyECrawford Greetings! "Orcish Fury" from Xanathar's Guide is a bit confusing when it comes to crits. It's worded exactly like the Half-Orc "Savage Attacks" which adds one additional die, but it also mentions "Extra damage", like Sneak Attack does. Does it double on crit? pic.twitter.com/w2CSd44v5B

— Blooey (@MarkleHat) February 17, 2018