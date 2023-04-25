If I use a Tome to go from a 19 to a 21 in a stat and increase my maximum, can I use a “half-feat” to get to a 22?

If I use a Tome or Manual to go from a 19 to a 21 in a stat and increase my maximum, can I use a "half-feat" like Resilient to get to a 22?@JeremyECrawford
If your ability score maximum is raised to 22, that means you can now raise that score to 22. #DnD https://t.co/mHByNEGCUb
If you find multiple books or are long lived, can you get this bonus multiple times? Yes.
It wouldn’t allow a creature to ignore the max cap of 30, however, would it? No.
I’m pretty sure the half-feats all cap at 20. I guess if there was a half-feat that didn’t cap at 20, then the above would be true.
They should use the half-feat to go from 19 to 20 first, THEN use the Tome.