If I use a Tome to go from a 19 to a 21 in a stat and increase my maximum, can I use a “half-feat” to get to a 22?

2 thoughts on “If I use a Tome to go from a 19 to a 21 in a stat and increase my maximum, can I use a “half-feat” to get to a 22?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.