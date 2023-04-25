If I use a Tome to go from a 19 to a 21 in a stat and increase my maximum, can I use a “half-feat” to get to a 22?

If I use a Tome or Manual to go from a 19 to a 21 in a stat and increase my maximum, can I use a "half-feat" like Resilient to get to a 22?@JeremyECrawford — Dusty Hodges (@SketchyGalore) March 11, 2018

If your ability score maximum is raised to 22, that means you can now raise that score to 22. #DnD https://t.co/mHByNEGCUb — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018

If you find multiple books or are long lived, can you get this bonus multiple times? Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018