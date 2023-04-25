@JeremyECrawford What constitutes a "Hit" for the Barbarian Ancestral Guardian's Mark ability, would a shove or grapple be considered a hit, or is it only with an attack roll? — David Ostman (@Dostro89) January 5, 2018

A hit is when you make an attack roll and succeed. A miss is when you make an attack roll and fail. #DnD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018

But you make a Grapple or Shove as part of an Attack Roll, see PHB Making an Attack, pg. 192-196. I'd allow it as written.

Neither a grapple nor a shove involves an attack roll. They use ability checks. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018

But a Grapple or Shove are listed as "a special melee attack," don't mean to be impertinent but how should we differentiate that at the table?

Both options function as written: they are special attacks that don't involve attack rolls, which means they aren't affected by anything that relies on attack rolls. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018